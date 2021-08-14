Microsoft Excel certifications are very valuable in many industries

High-level Microsoft Excel skills are in demand and can help get your application noticed Photo by Mika Baumeister / Unsplash

Article content While many workers across a wide range of industries have a passing knowledge of essential tools like Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office software, it turns out that higher-level skills in these areas can help you get ahead in your career. As reported in CNBC Make It, according to Julia Pollak, who works as a labour economist at ZipRecruiter, Microsoft Office is among the top five skills job seekers can add to their CVs to increase their chances of being hired.

Article content “Employers care ever more about quality and about qualifications,” says Pollak. “If you can take some time and invest in a certification or some online qualification, that can make you more competitive in the future.” Pollak zoomed in on one tool that was particularly useful to job seekers: “Really solid-to-advanced Microsoft Excel skills are hugely valuable and are required in a vast range of industries and occupations,” she said to CNBC Make It.

