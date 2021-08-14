Microsoft Excel certifications are very valuable in many industries

High-level Microsoft Excel skills are in demand and can help get your application noticed
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Article content
This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
While many workers across a wide range of industries have a passing knowledge of essential tools like Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office software, it turns out that higher-level skills in these areas can help you get ahead in your career. As reported in CNBC Make It, according to Julia Pollak, who works as a labour economist at ZipRecruiter, Microsoft Office is among the top five skills job seekers can add to their CVs to increase their chances of being hired.
Article content
“Employers care ever more about quality and about qualifications,” says Pollak. “If you can take some time and invest in a certification or some online qualification, that can make you more competitive in the future.”
Pollak zoomed in on one tool that was particularly useful to job seekers: “Really solid-to-advanced Microsoft Excel skills are hugely valuable and are required in a vast range of industries and occupations,” she said to CNBC Make It.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
With the right course to learn more about Microsoft Excel, you’ll be able to do so much more with the notoriously deep and complex software, including advanced formulas and functions, pivot tables, and data visualization. With the right course teaching you about Microsoft Excel, it’s possible to go from beginner-level skills to advanced user quickly.
A good place to start is with The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle, which is currently available for $56.99, a reduction of 98 per cent off the list price. The course bundle covers all the above and more in 12 courses divided into 611 easily digestible lessons spanning 42 hours of content taught by highly rated experts from Maven Analytics, an e-learning organization that has helped students and teams in more than 150 countries since 2014.
Prices are subject to change.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.