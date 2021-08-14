Megan Fox Rocks A Red Cardigan & Skirt While Leaving Photoshoot – Hollywood Life

Megan Fox turned heads when she left a photoshoot at Milk Studios while wearing a stylish long-sleeved plunging red top and knee-length skirt as well as gold heels with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

Megan Fox, 35, wowed when she was photographed walking outside of Milk Studios on Aug. 13! The actress was reportedly leaving a photoshoot that took place at the Los Angeles, CA studio when she stepped out in a long-sleeved plunging red Jacquemus cardigan that had nothing underneath and a matching knee-length skirt that flared out at the bottom. She topped the look off with gold sandal-like heels that had straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The beauty also carried a matching red purse and had her long dark wavy locks down and parted in the middle. She also appeared to have a flattering makeup look and gave off a serious expression as she passed by cameras and walked down cement stairs.

Megan’s latest appearance comes just two days after she made headlines for wearing a fashionable outfit that included a peach crop top, black sweatpants, and a pair of fuzzy leopard-print slippers when she was spotted on the set of her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly‘s new music video in L.A. The lovebirds also got attention the following day when a still that showed Megan holding a gun to her MGK’s head while in character in their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, was released. In the pic, she’s confidently standing by a bed that MGK is sitting on and he has a bandage over his nose as he looks down.

Megan and MGK started dating after meeting while making the action-packed film in early 2020. Since then, they’ve ben inseparable, going out on various outings together, including public events related to their careers. From casual date nights at a local restaurant to posing for photos on a red carpet at a music awards show, these two know how to make lasting memories! They also love to gush over each other in interviews and on social media.

“When I met [MGK], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” Megan told Who What Wear in July. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’” Luckily she went with her heart.