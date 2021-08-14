Magnitude 7 quake strikes western Haiti

(Reuters) – A magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported a quake in the region, saying it was magnitude 7.6.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.