Kim Kardashian Shares Saint & Psalm Bedtime Photos – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest bedtime snapshots of sons Saint and Psalm following their fun-filled ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ screening.

Bedtime never looked so cute: Kim Kardashian shared snapshots of sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, ahead of their bedtime on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. The brothers are all smiles — the biggest of smiles! — as they lay in bed in their pajamas against some comfortable looking pillows.

“Bedtime with my boys,” the SKIMS founder, 40, captioned the sweet snapshots. In the second slide, Saint, looking so much like the twin of his big sister North, 8, flashes a big ole’ teeth-filled smile. In addition to the trio, Kim also shares little Chicago, 3, with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West.

The endearing bedtime moment comes after Kim took her kids to a private screening of PAW Patrol: The Movie, in which she voices the character of Delores the poodle, on Thursday. The star-studded cast also includes Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard, and Jimmy Kimmel, among others.

The film, out on August 20, marks Kim’s first voiceover role in an animated feature, so naturally, her sisters, nieces, and nephews were also on hand to attend the private screening and celebrate Kim. Her nieces True Thompson, Penelope Disick, and Dream Kardashian were a few of the other kiddos in attendance.

Kim documented the festivities at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on her Instagram Story and could not contain her excitement. “I want to welcome everyone here to the PAW Patrol Movie,” Kim said on social media. “I’m so excited that I get to show all my kids, all the cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first [animated] movie! This is so exciting.”

With Saint and Chicago “acting wild” with their new PAW Patrol toys, Kim told her kids that she did the film for them, as PAW Patrol superfans. “I did this for you guys because I know how much you’ve always loved PAW Patrol and I’m so excited. Delores in the house!”

The star prioritizes her kids above all else. Amid her divorce from Kanye, a source previously told HollywoodLife that Kim has been trying to preserve that family unit for the sake of their children. “She’s willing to do anything to get them to the best place as possible for the sake of the kids. That’s her primary concern,” the source said. “She wants them to travel and have family dinners together.”