Khloé Kardashian Shares Curly Hair Selfie

“Felt kinda cute with it.”
In a new IG selfie, Khloé wrote in the caption, “I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling).”
On her IG story, Khloé explained that she stopped getting Brazilian blowouts and other straightening treatments because of COVID.
This isn’t the first time Khloé has taken a break from straightening treatments — when she was pregnant back in 2018, she wrote in an Instagram story, “I want straight hair — you always want what you don’t have […] But now that I’m pregnant, I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back…And I actually like it now.”
We also saw a lil’ peak of Khloé’s hair in one of the quarantine eps of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
BRB, going to watch another one of those “Is my hair secretly curly?” TikToks.
