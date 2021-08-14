Khloé Kardashian Shares Curly Hair Selfie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
14

“Felt kinda cute with it.”

As it turns out, the straight hair we know Khloé Kardashian for may not exactly be natural.


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

No, I won’t be making any further Khloé Kardashian “unnatural” comments at this time. 

In a new IG selfie, Khloé wrote in the caption, “I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling).”

On her IG story, Khloé explained that she stopped getting Brazilian blowouts and other straightening treatments because of COVID.


Khloé Kardashian / Via Instagram: @khloekardashian

As per InStyle, a Brazilian blowout is, “a liquid keratin formula that bonds to your hair to create a protective layer around each strand, effectively diminishing frizz, sealing the cuticle, and protecting against any external damage.”

This isn’t the first time Khloé has taken a break from straightening treatments — when she was pregnant back in 2018, she wrote in an Instagram story, “I want straight hair — you always want what you don’t have […] But now that I’m pregnant, I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back…And I actually like it now.”


Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

We also saw a lil’ peak of Khloé’s hair in one of the quarantine eps of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

BRB, going to watch another one of those “Is my hair secretly curly?” TikToks.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR