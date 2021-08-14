Kandi Burruss Offers Support To Cynthia Bailey – Check Out Her Message

Kandi Burruss is offering support to Cynthia Bailey on her social media account. Check out what she had to say below.

‘Want to support BLACK OWNED Businesses? Join @cynthiabailey this Saturday (1-9pm) & Sunday (1-6pm) August 14th & 15th @thebaileyroom @thebeaconatl. Tons of entrepreneurs were born during the pandemic and she is excited to spotlight these incredible businesses. Please come out & support! can’t do it without you! Admission is FREE,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Thank you for ALWAYS supporting @kandi 💛 Love you #ThePeoplesChamp,’ and a commenter said: ‘I LOVE all the opportunities for Black Businesses ❤️❤️🔥’

One other follower said: ‘[email protected] to support the vision of others 🌹’ and a commenter said: ‘Can’t wait @curvyfox will be there Sunday!!! Plus size ladies I got you covered!!’

One other follower posted this: ‘@cynthiabailey is there a way to make this a virtual event as well so that people from all over can support the Black owned businesses. Maybe have a timeslot for each business to come on camera and introduce their business on IG Live?’

A follower said: ‘That’s great but mask should be required instead of encouraged. Covid-19 is still active plus the Delta Variant. Y’all be safe🙏🏽’, and another commenter posted this message: ‘Kudos to you your majesty. May God continue to bless your work more and more. Amen’

Someone else said: ‘I love how this term is circulating and reaching so many placessss😍 Follow @ttopicpr for further phenomenally black owned sources and ideas!!’

