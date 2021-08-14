Halle Berry Thanks BF Van Hunt For Her 55th Birthday ‘Serenade’: Photo – Hollywood Life

Halle Berry has celebrated her 55th birthday with new boyfriend Van Hunt by her side, and it seems the musician even serenaded her!

Halley Berry got a very special gift from her boyfriend Van Hunt, 51, on her 55th birthday! The actress celebrated the milestone on August 14, and revealed that her musician beau serenaded her. “After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th,” she captioned a clip of herself, which showed her totally glowing while poking her head outside of the car, with the wind in her face.

“In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling!” she said, adding “Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade.” One fan commented “Love everything a about this!!!! Happy birthday to a gorgeous earth being,” while actress Viola Davis wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful sis!!! Love you.”

It comes a few weeks after Van Hunt totally gushed about Halle on Instagram. “Some meet her and speak only of her beauty, but intelligence and storytelling will mark her stay,” the musician penned, adding the words “#CongratulateHerNow.” As always, Halle stunned in the photos as she posed in a forest with the sun shining down behind her. She styled her highlighted tresses in loose ringlet curls, and cut a casual figure in a charcoal gray hoodie and matching t-shirt.

It’s so sweet to see Van sharing sweet words about his leading lady a year into their romance. Back in August 2020, fans began to wonder if there was a new man in Halle’s life after she posted a photo to Instagram of her feet intertwined with her new beau’s. At the time, no one knew who it was that was spending time with Halle, and she further teased that her love life was going well with the caption, “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans.”

Nearly one month after Halle shared the post, she finally confirmed that the new man in her life was musician Van Hunt! She revealed the happy news in a September 17 post, which showed her sporting a T-shirt with Van’s name on it. “Now ya know,” Halle captioned the image, adding a heart emoji.