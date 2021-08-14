German Greens’ chancellor candidate urges higher tariffs on Chinese imports By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16
© Reuters. Co-leader of Germany’s Green party Annalena Baerbock, also candidate for chancellor of the Greens, presents an immediate climate protection program at the Biesenthaler Basin nature reserve, in Biesenthal near Bernau, northeastern Germany August 3, 2021. T

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Green Party’s chancellor candidate said the European Union should impose tougher barriers for Chinese imports to prevent dumping and poor environmental standards.

“We have to uphold standards when there is dumping in other world regions,” Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock told Sunday paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) in an interview.

“This could for instance take the form of a surcharge on companies that have been subsidised on the Chinese market or that are not subject to environmental standards,” she added.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, currently governing in coalition with the centre-left SPD, are seen as front-runners in the Sept. 26 general elections, but a recent weakness in polls has opened a path to power for a mooted three-way coalition of the SPD, Greens and liberal Free Democrats.

In the interview, Baerbock also urged more state support in areas such as public tenders for European industrial champions or consortia that provide key technologies to reduce reliance on Chinese suppliers.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR