Gabrielle Union Is Praising Rihanna: ‘This Woman Can Do Everything’

Gabrielle Union is praising Rihanna and said that this woman is able to do everything. Check out her message here.

‘This week’s #WCW is the one and only icon, Rihanna! This woman can do EVERYTHING: from singing to acting and starting her very own business, Fenty, she is unstoppable. On top of her business prowess, her vibe is consistent. She is calm and cool every time I see her… ‘ Gaby began her post.

She continued and said: ‘and just plain FUN. Since entering the industry, Rihanna has been taking advantage of her platform to speak on important topics like domestic abuse, woman empowerment and has always stayed real with her fans. She may have started out as a singer but Rihanna has proven that when you set your mind to it, you can accomplish whatever you want! She just changed the game by officially becoming a billionaire.’

‘The success of Fenty comes out of her desire to create an inclusive brand. She forced a change in the industry by centering the needs of black and brown people. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there,’ Gabrielle said.

A fan said: ‘Queens saluting queens… we love to see it,’ and a followe rposted this: ‘Awwww so Gorgeous Adorable and beautiful princess my lovely dear.’

Someone said: ‘Crazy that she looks that young and beautiful, and I still can’t stop thinking about Selena Gomez💯’

A fan said: ‘I love this so much and the profiles you share on #WCW 😍😍😍’ and someone else posted this: ‘Thank you @gabunion!! This couldn’t have been stated any better🔥🔥’

Someone said: ‘My point exactly! Goddess energy ! Periodt! ❤️🔥🔥 billion dollar 💵’

Gabrielle is living her best life with her family these days.