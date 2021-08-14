Fired Alibaba employee suspected of ‘forcible indecency’, not rape -police

Article content

SHANGHAI — A former male employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is suspected of committing “forcible indecency” against a female colleague, but not rape, according to Chinese police probing the assault.

The investigation is still ongoing, the police bureau of eastern China’s Jinan city, where the incident occurred, said in a statement via Weibo.

The police update came after a female employee went public with an 11-page account on Alibaba’s intranet saying her manager and a client sexually assaulted her during a business trip, and that superiors and human resources did not take her report seriously.