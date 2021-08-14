Ethereum alone not enough to disrupt Big Tech: Jack Dorsey By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13
Ethereum alone not enough to disrupt Big Tech: Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO and self-professed (BTC) maximalist Jack Dorsey is not giving Ether (ETH) fans an inch. In his latest offhand remark about the market’s second-largest cryptocurrency, Dorsey downplayed the platform’s potential to single-handedly shake up the status quo in Big Tech:

Dorsey’s comment followed an online discussion of the usefulness of a full-blown integration of nonfungible tokens (NFT) into Twitter, which Twitter user Seyitaylor argued would be more to the benefit of than to the social media site.