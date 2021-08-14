Cardano Plans to Add Smart Contract Next Month – Will This Push ADA to $5? By CoinQuora

- has surpassed $2 for the first time in the last three months.
- The price surge came after the Alonzo upgrade September release date.
- Polymarket data shows 85% of participants betting on yes, against 15% against it.
By next month Cardano will add smart contracts, challenging doubters who bet that the functionality will not be released anytime soon. Will this push the ADA price higher?
Moreover, Cardano has surpassed $2 for the first time in the last three months. According to CoinMarketCap, the ADA price is trading at $2.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,917,021,534, at the time of writing.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.