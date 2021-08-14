Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $2.176390 by 02:44 (06:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 13.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $69.571157B, or 3.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.092499 to $2.191374 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 51.98%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.046376B or 7.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3947 to $2.1914 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 11.53% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,581.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.77% on the day.

was trading at $3,301.82 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.65%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $893.992908B or 44.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $386.498215B or 19.31% of the total cryptocurrency market value.