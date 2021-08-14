Bullish Ethereum traders can place risk-averse bets with this options strategy By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Being bullish on Ether (ETH) has paid off recently because the token gained 60% in the last 30 days. The spectacular growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications likely fueled inflow from institutional investors, and the recent London hard fork implemented a fee burn mechanism that drastically reduced the daily net issuance.

Although Ether is not yet a fully deflationary asset, the upgrade paved the way for Eth2, and the network is expected to abandon traditional mining and enter the proof-of-stake consensus soon. Ether will then be slightly deflationary as long as fees remain above a certain threshold and the level of network staking.

Ether options Iron condor skewed strategy returns. Source: Deribit Position Builder