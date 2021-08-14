Bitcoin Surges Over $47K – Is BTC Back on Track to Hit $64,863 ATH? By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Bitcoin Surges Over $47K – Is BTC Back on Track to Hit $64,863 ATH?
  • price has surged over $47,000.
  • BTC’s total daily volume stays flat compared with previous months.

The Bitcoin price has surged over $47,000, this makes crypto investors wonder whether BTC is back on its way to hit new ATH?

Over the last two weeks, the crypto market looks to make a fast recovery. After the dump a few months back, few cryptos remained stagnant or grew steadily. At present, it looks like the industry might finally be on up and up once again.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $47,659.62. Over the past 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin is up by 3.2% and up by 10% over the past week. At the moment, Bitcoin’s market cap is at $895,368,184,912.

