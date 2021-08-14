Binance Gets Orders From London Court to Investigate $2.6M Hack By CoinQuora

Binance Gets Orders From London Court to Investigate $2.6M Hack
  • Fetch.ai had its request granted for Binance to identify culprits behind a $2.6M attack.
  • Binance is already in the process of identifying these hackers and freezing funds.
  • The exchange might ask Fetch.ai to produce evidence about the attack.

Fetch.ai, the artificial intelligence research lab, had its request granted for leading crypto exchange Binance to identify culprits behind a $2.6 million hack.

As per Reuters, the Royal Courts of Justice in London have ordered Binance to identify the hackers and seize the stolen assets. Moreover, Fetch.ai has claimed that hackers stole $2.6 million worth of cryptocurrency from its Binance account. The attack, which happened on June 6, ended with them selling the tokens for a much more reduced price.

Further, an important executive in the matter, Syedur Rahman, spoke to the media about this event. “We need to dispel the myth that crypto assets are anonymous,” he said. He is a partner from Fetch.ai’s legal team at Rahman Ravelli. He added fur…

