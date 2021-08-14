Beanie Feldstein Funny Girl Broadway, Lea Michele Jokes

However, the connection isn’t just fictional! A potential Lea Michele led Funny Girl revival was swirling around for a few years, and Lea herself said in 2017, “I did a concert in Central Park… I did like nine Funny Girl songs and turned to Ryan [Murphy] and I was like, ok, I’m ready to do it. It’s a lot of work and it would be an honor to do it. But if I’m going to go back [to Broadway] that’s what I’d really like to do.”



Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

