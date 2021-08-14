Are NFTs being used for money laundering? Yes, they are, claims Mr. Whale By Cointelegraph

The nonfungible token (NFT) space has been a hive of activity over the past month or so, but there could be more going on than meets the eye as concerns emerge over the sector’s involvement in money laundering and tax evasion.
Crypto investor and uber-bearish crypto commentator Mr. Whale has drawn attention to the darker side of the burgeoning NFT space. In a blog post earlier this week, the (BTC) early adopter attributed the popularity and notoriety of NFTs to their ability to facilitate money laundering and tax evasion for the wealthy.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.