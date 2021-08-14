ADA hits $2 for the first time since May ahead of Cardano smart contract announcement By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16
Cardano’s ADA token made a triumphant return to the $2 mark on Friday as weekly gains topped 50%.

1-day candle chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed ADA/USD quickly shooting higher during Friday after overcoming heavy resistance.