24 Celebs Who Acknowledged Memes About Them

Bradly Lamb
16

2.

When Orlando Bloom sang along to “Taking the Hobbits to Isengard”:

3.

When James Van Der Beek re-created Dawson’s iconic crying face from Dawson’s Creek for a Funny or Die video:

4.

When Cardi B reposted this meme of her as a kid on Instagram:

5.

When Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to her iconic cringe face by posting a photo of her daughter Luna making the same expression:

6.

And when she replied to the meme of her face (after she realized the camera had panned to her and ducked) at the 2018 Emmys with “this is a setup.”


@chrissyteigen / Twitter

8.

When Demi Lovato tweeted this gif of Poot:


@ddlovato / Twitter

9.

When Taylor Swift wore this “no its becky” shirt:


@taylorspurr / Twitter

10.

When Courteney Cox mocked her Scream 3 haircut with us:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

13.

When Debby Ryan poked fun at the memes about her “shy” face from DCOM Radio Rebel with this tweet:

I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie


@debbyryan / Twitter

15.

When Kate Beckinsale commented on the meme of her and Pete Davidson kissing next to Queer Eye’s Antoni clarifying why she wasn’t into Antoni:

17.

When Nick Young used his own meme to demonstrate a point on Twitter:

I never understood when coaches and broadcasters would say im a bad shot maker … what do that even mean ! ….. how is it a bad shot, if you make them


@NickySwagyPYoung / Twitter

18.

When Real Housewives cast member Taylor Armstrong ran into someone dressed as Smudge the Cat on Halloween and took a photo with them re-creating their meme.


@TaylorArmstrong

Also, when she called out people calling her just “woman,” as in “woman yelling at cat meme.”

19.

When Justin Timberlake posted a clip from “It’s Gonna Be Me” on April 31:

20.

When Kevin Hart and The Rock teamed up to mock Dwayne’s iconic, oft-memed ’80s outfit:

21.

When Bernie Sanders saw all those memes about him in his mittens and decided to sell merch to raise money for charity:


BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

22.

When Nene Leakes replied to the rumors of her being fired from Real Housewives with the meme of her laughing:

