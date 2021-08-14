24 Celebs Who Acknowledged Memes About Them

Never forget when Taylor Swift wore a “no its becky” shirt.
3.
When James Van Der Beek re-created Dawson’s iconic crying face from Dawson’s Creek for a Funny or Die video:
4.
When Cardi B reposted this meme of her as a kid on Instagram:
5.
When Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to her iconic cringe face by posting a photo of her daughter Luna making the same expression:
6.
And when she replied to the meme of her face (after she realized the camera had panned to her and ducked) at the 2018 Emmys with “this is a setup.”
10.
When Courteney Cox mocked her Scream 3 haircut with us:
13.
When Debby Ryan poked fun at the memes about her “shy” face from DCOM Radio Rebel with this tweet:
15.
When Kate Beckinsale commented on the meme of her and Pete Davidson kissing next to Queer Eye’s Antoni clarifying why she wasn’t into Antoni:
17.
When Nick Young used his own meme to demonstrate a point on Twitter:
18.
When Real Housewives cast member Taylor Armstrong ran into someone dressed as Smudge the Cat on Halloween and took a photo with them re-creating their meme.
19.
When Justin Timberlake posted a clip from “It’s Gonna Be Me” on April 31:
20.
When Kevin Hart and The Rock teamed up to mock Dwayne’s iconic, oft-memed ’80s outfit:
21.
When Bernie Sanders saw all those memes about him in his mittens and decided to sell merch to raise money for charity:
22.
When Nene Leakes replied to the rumors of her being fired from Real Housewives with the meme of her laughing:
