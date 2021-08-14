20 Memorable Celebrity Appearances On “Hot Ones”



First We Feast / Via youtube.com



“I came here today going, ‘This is ridiculous. I’m gonna bail out. I’m not gonna be entertainment for some fucking idiot on the internet. I’m not gonna do this.’ And then something kicks in and goes, ‘I reckon I could win this,'” Ricky Gervais told Sean before dropping out with only two wings to go. To be fair, he did make it pretty far considering he planned to bail out from the start!