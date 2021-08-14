20 Memorable Celebrity Appearances On “Hot Ones”

Neil deGrasse Tyson went back for seconds, but DJ Khaled tapped out after three wings!
Hot Ones is self-described as “the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.” The host, Sean Evans, asks a celebrity guest a series of well-researched questions while they eat 10 chicken wings marinated in progressively hotter sauces. The concept is simple yet effective, which is why the interview series has filmed over 200 episodes to date.
The celebrities who finish 10 wings are given an opportunity to promote their current project, while those who quit before the last wing are added to the dreaded “Wall of Shame.”
Here are 10 celebs who handled the spice with grace:
1.
Lorde
2.
Paul Rudd
3.
Padma Lakshmi
4.
Rachael Ray
5.
Neil deGrasse Tyson
6.
Charlize Theron
7.
Guy Fieri
8.
Tommy Chong
9.
Daniel Radcliffe
10.
Al Roker
And here are 10 celebrities who couldn’t handle the heat:
11.
DJ Khaled
12.
Ricky Gervais
13.
Taraji P. Henson
14.
Shaquille O’Neal
15.
Tyra Banks
16.
Mike Epps
17.
Rob Corddry
18.
Lil Yachty
19.
Jim Gaffigan
20.
And Gordon Ramsay
Tell us about your favorite moments from Hot Ones in the comments section below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!