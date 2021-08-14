15 Ways TV Shows Dealt With Actor Pregnancies



NBC



Lisa recalled her experience with being pregnant on set and how the cast even included her baby in their pre-show ritual.

She said, “The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you.’ And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’ Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name.” She added, “So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

Thoughts: This was probably one of the better and more creative ways of handling a cast member’s pregnancy, IMO. It wasn’t super far-fetched to the point where it didn’t feel like something Phoebe wouldn’t have done. Well, being your brother’s surrogate most likely isn’t something that’s done too often, but it wasn’t far-fetched for Phoebe.

Grade: A+