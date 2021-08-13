Zonnique Pullins Shares Photos Of Her Daughter And Fans Are In Awe

Zonnique Pullins shared some pics on her social media account featuring her daughter, and fans are completely in awe.

‘out for a second right back in to watch more cocomelon🍉 🤎@fashionnova fashionnovapartner,’ Zonnique captioned her post.

RELATED: Tiny Harris’ Daughter, Zonnique Pullins Is Doing A Massive Cash App Giveaway

Someone said: ‘She look just like your baby sister,’ and a commenter said: ‘you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom.’

A fan said: ‘What’s the name of this restaurant? It’s a Ponce right? Looks delicious,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Motherhood looks so good on you nique!!!! 😍😍’

RELATED: Tiny Harris’ Daughter, Zonnique Pullins Celebrates Her Boyfriend’s Birthday With Romantic Pics And A Video – Check Out Her Post Here

Someone else posted this message: ‘That baby look sooooo much like your brother 😍❤️ cutie pie🥰’ and one fan said: ‘Lmaooo smiled for a minute and went right back to mugging but yall are everything 😍😍’

A follower said: ‘That’s looks like pounce city market but what are you eating that bread looks delicious I think it’s bread please tell me lol.’

Someone else said: ‘Coco Melon is my saving Grace with my 8month old and Little Baby Bums omg my TV isn’t mine how tf that happen? 😂😭’ and a commenter said: ‘@zonniquejailee why would name your daughter a dude name.’

A fan said the following: ‘She looks like your baby brother. Strong genes. She’s adorable 😍’ and someone else said: ‘She looks so much like her Auntie Heiress.’

Someone else posted this: ‘So normal!!! Finally someone me who doesn’t have to put on $6,000, a wig, & makeup just for a lunch date with their family 😍’

Stay tuned for more news.