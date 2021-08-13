Zloty firms after hawkish comment from central banker, GDP data

Article content
BUDAPEST/WARSAW — The Polish zloty firmed
on Friday, regaining some of its losses from this week after a
central banker said on Thursday he would vote for a rate hike in
November, while GDP data showed the economy was rebounding from
the pandemic.
Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said he would vote
for a 15 basis point rate hike in November when the bank
publishes its updated macroeconomic forecasts, assuming the
outlook for economic growth was good.
“More and more MPC members … have recently been talking
Article content
about November as a possible moment for a turn in monetary
policy,” ING wrote in a note. “Yesterday’s declaration by
Kropiwnicki is, however, the most far-reaching support for our
scenario of a change.”
Poland’s GDP rose 10.9% year-on-year in the second quarter
compared with a 0.9% fall in the previous quarter, data showed
on Friday.
“It confirms that the economy is rebounding strongly after
the pandemic and … that already in the second quarter Poland’s
GDP has returned to a level that is even slightly above the
pre-pandemic level,” Piotr Bielski, director of economic
analysis at Santander Bank Polska, said.
The zloty was up 0.1% on the day and was trading
at 4.571 per euro.
The currency has recently been pressured by the central
Article content
bank’s continued dovish policy and by tension between Warsaw and
Brussels over judicial reform and the disbursement of EU funds.
Markets were also concerned by a law passed on Wednesday
that strengthened a ban on firms from outside the European
Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters, which drew
criticism from the United States.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.08% to 25.370
to the euro. The Hungarian forint edged down 0.01% to
trade at 352.77, still near a one-month high.
The forint is testing a resistance level at 352.30, which
has stopped its firming several times in the past week,
brokerage Equilor wrote.
Most stocks in the region slid, with Prague down 0.1%
while Budapest was 0.2% lower. Warsaw eased
Article content
0.13%. Bucharest bucked the trend and gained 0.14%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1051 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1271.59 1272.870 -0.10% +23.80
0 %
.BUX Budapes 50189.8 50289.64 -0.20% +19.19
t 1 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2294.66 2297.72 -0.13% +15.66
%
.BETI Buchare 12134.4 12116.93 +0.14% +23.75
st 9 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1959.73 1960.36 -0.03% +12.67
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 583.82 583.64 +0.03% +30.45
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.67 2.05 2.24 0.97
Rep
Hungary 2.09 2.18 2.29 1.37
Poland 0.46 0.66 0.88 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in
Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague
Editing by David Holmes
)
