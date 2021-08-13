Zloty firms after hawkish comment from central banker, GDP data

Article content BUDAPEST/WARSAW — The Polish zloty firmed on Friday, regaining some of its losses from this week after a central banker said on Thursday he would vote for a rate hike in November, while GDP data showed the economy was rebounding from the pandemic. Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said he would vote for a 15 basis point rate hike in November when the bank publishes its updated macroeconomic forecasts, assuming the outlook for economic growth was good. “More and more MPC members … have recently been talking

Article content about November as a possible moment for a turn in monetary policy,” ING wrote in a note. “Yesterday’s declaration by Kropiwnicki is, however, the most far-reaching support for our scenario of a change.” Poland’s GDP rose 10.9% year-on-year in the second quarter compared with a 0.9% fall in the previous quarter, data showed on Friday. “It confirms that the economy is rebounding strongly after the pandemic and … that already in the second quarter Poland’s GDP has returned to a level that is even slightly above the pre-pandemic level,” Piotr Bielski, director of economic analysis at Santander Bank Polska, said. The zloty was up 0.1% on the day and was trading at 4.571 per euro. The currency has recently been pressured by the central

Article content bank’s continued dovish policy and by tension between Warsaw and Brussels over judicial reform and the disbursement of EU funds. Markets were also concerned by a law passed on Wednesday that strengthened a ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters, which drew criticism from the United States. Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.08% to 25.370 to the euro. The Hungarian forint edged down 0.01% to trade at 352.77, still near a one-month high. The forint is testing a resistance level at 352.30, which has stopped its firming several times in the past week, brokerage Equilor wrote. Most stocks in the region slid, with Prague down 0.1% while Budapest was 0.2% lower. Warsaw eased

Article content 0.13%. Bucharest bucked the trend and gained 0.14%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1051 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech EURHUF= Hungary 0 EURPLN= Polish EURRON= Romania EURHRK= Croatia EURRSD= Serbian 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1271.59 1272.870 -0.10% +23.80 0 % .BUX Budapes 50189.8 50289.64 -0.20% +19.19 t 1 % .WIG20 Warsaw 2294.66 2297.72 -0.13% +15.66 % .BETI Buchare 12134.4 12116.93 +0.14% +23.75 st 9 % .SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> % .CRBEX Zagreb 1959.73 1960.36 -0.03% +12.67 % .BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e> .SOFIX Sofia 583.82 583.64 +0.03% +30.45 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT=R s CZ5YT=R s CZ10YT= s Poland PL2YT=R s PL5YT=R s PL10YT= s FORWARD 3×6 6×9 9×12 3M interba nk Czech 1.67 2.05 2.24 0.97 Rep Hungary 2.09 2.18 2.29 1.37 Poland 0.46 0.66 0.88 0.21 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by David Holmes )

