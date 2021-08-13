Zloty firms after hawkish comment from central banker, GDP data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
21

Author of the article:

Reuters

Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST/WARSAW — The Polish zloty firmed

on Friday, regaining some of its losses from this week after a

central banker said on Thursday he would vote for a rate hike in

November, while GDP data showed the economy was rebounding from

the pandemic.

Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said he would vote

for a 15 basis point rate hike in November when the bank

publishes its updated macroeconomic forecasts, assuming the

outlook for economic growth was good.

“More and more MPC members … have recently been talking

about November as a possible moment for a turn in monetary

policy,” ING wrote in a note. “Yesterday’s declaration by

Kropiwnicki is, however, the most far-reaching support for our

scenario of a change.”

Poland’s GDP rose 10.9% year-on-year in the second quarter

compared with a 0.9% fall in the previous quarter, data showed

on Friday.

“It confirms that the economy is rebounding strongly after

the pandemic and … that already in the second quarter Poland’s

GDP has returned to a level that is even slightly above the

pre-pandemic level,” Piotr Bielski, director of economic

analysis at Santander Bank Polska, said.

The zloty was up 0.1% on the day and was trading

at 4.571 per euro.

The currency has recently been pressured by the central

bank’s continued dovish policy and by tension between Warsaw and

Brussels over judicial reform and the disbursement of EU funds.

Markets were also concerned by a law passed on Wednesday

that strengthened a ban on firms from outside the European

Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters, which drew

criticism from the United States.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.08% to 25.370

to the euro. The Hungarian forint edged down 0.01% to

trade at 352.77, still near a one-month high.

The forint is testing a resistance level at 352.30, which

has stopped its firming several times in the past week,

brokerage Equilor wrote.

Most stocks in the region slid, with Prague down 0.1%

while Budapest was 0.2% lower. Warsaw eased

0.13%. Bucharest bucked the trend and gained 0.14%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1051 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1271.59 1272.870 -0.10% +23.80

0 %

.BUX Budapes 50189.8 50289.64 -0.20% +19.19

t 1 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2294.66 2297.72 -0.13% +15.66

%

.BETI Buchare 12134.4 12116.93 +0.14% +23.75

st 9 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1959.73 1960.36 -0.03% +12.67

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 583.82 583.64 +0.03% +30.45

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 1.67 2.05 2.24 0.97

Rep

Hungary 2.09 2.18 2.29 1.37

Poland 0.46 0.66 0.88 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in

Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague

Editing by David Holmes

)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR