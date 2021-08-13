Yuan steadies ahead of Fed minutes and Beijing’s policy signals

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
25

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was largely flat

against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal

weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week’s Federal

Reserve minutes and Beijing’s policy signals for more clues on

the currency’s outlook.

The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors

expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their

belief that authorities will try and minimize volatility in the

currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of

domestically oriented industries and trim leverage.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips

or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

If the market closes the late night session at the midday

level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the

week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago.

Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor

influencing the yuan’s movements in the near term, as the market

remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering.

“U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the

market,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions

could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as

the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too

much downard pressure on the yuan.

Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a

batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term

loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals.

“The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a

large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF)

loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in

our view,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

“We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity

injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending

facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for

‘green’ financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from

the current 2.95%.”

China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending

benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957

from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4791 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07%

Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01%

Divergence from -0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.77%

Spot change since 2005 27.76%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01%

*

Offshore 6.6575 -2.67%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR