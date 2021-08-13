XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.03644 by 12:58 (16:58 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 11.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $47.96445B, or 2.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.95173 to $1.05335 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 38.74%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.12383B or 6.04% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7412 to $1.0880 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 68.50% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,524.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.74% on the day.

was trading at $3,235.28 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.80%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $872.91574B or 44.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $377.75927B or 19.45% of the total cryptocurrency market value.