Which Software Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Because remote working is here to stay longer than expected, in-part owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the unabating need for efficient software solutions should benefit Zendesk (NYSE:) and Verint (VRNT). But let’s find out which of these software stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) in San Francisco and Melville, N.Y.-based Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:) are two prominent players in the software industry. ZEN delivers software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to organizations. It provides a single customer service interface to organizations to manage their one-on-one customer interactions and track and predict common questions. VRNT provides customer engagement solutions by offering various applications for forecasting and scheduling, quality and compliance, and real-time work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities.

In the current economic recovery period, as most companies figure out how best to keep pace with changing consumer trends, having convenient and efficient remote customer support and engagement services is imperative. Heightened demand for safe and efficient software for connecting customers and analyzing data should benefit both ZEN and VRNT in the coming months. Furthermore, the global enterprise software market is expected to grow at 4.3% CAGR between 2021 – 2027.

In terms of the past year’s performance, ZEN is a winner with 43.6% gains versus VRNT’s negative returns. But, which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

