Which Recreational Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18
© Reuters. Polaris vs. BRP: Which Recreational Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy?

Recreational Vehicle (RV) companies are focusing on significant improvements and advancements to attract new customers. And as demand for RVs rises, we think prominent players in this space, Polaris (NYSE:) and BRP (NASDAQ:), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Polaris Inc. (PII) in Medina, Minn., designs, engineers, manufactures and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles; Motorcycles; Global Adjacent Markets; Aftermarket; and Boats. In comparison , BRP Inc . (DOOO) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. BRP is based in Valcourt, Canada.

Outdoor activities are gaining traction, thanks to significant progress in the COVID-19 vaccination drive and easing of travel restrictions. Though the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant is a cause for concern, the recreational vehicles (RV) market is expected to grow at a sustainable rate over the long term. In a recent survey, 99% of respondents said they feel safe traveling in an RV. The industry is expected to be valued at $48 billion by 2026, registering a 7% CAGR over the next five years. Both PII and DOOO are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds.

DOOO has gained 18.9% over the past six months, while PII has returned 10.5% over the period. However, PII’s 41.7% gains year-to-date compare with DOOO’s 35.7% returns. In terms of their past-year performance, DOOO is the clear winner with 90.7% gains versus PII’s 26%.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR