What You Should Know – Hollywood Life

‘Hobbs & Shaw’ was such a big hit that a sequel to the action-comedy film is coming! Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Hobbs & Shaw 2.’

Fasten your seatbelts, because a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw is most definitely happening. The original 2019 action-comedy film was a spinoff to the widely-successful Fast & Furious franchise and starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in their returning roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckerd Shaw, respectively. Fans eagerly came out to see the action flick, which grossed over $760 million worldwide and received praise from critics and viewers alike.

Not long after the film’s release, producer Hiram Garcia and Dwayne himself confirmed a sequel was in the works. So what can fans expect from Hobbs and Shaw’s next wild adventure? From the sequel’s likely release date to which actors might be coming back, here’s everything to know about Hobbs & Shaw 2.

Where ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Left Off

Hobbs & Shaw was the first (but definitely won’t be the last) spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise. It followed Dwayne’s Hobbs and Jason’s Shaw on their latest mission, which brought out a mix of hilarious comedy and awesome action. Their task? Team up with Shaw’s sister Hattie, played by Vanessa Kirby, to face off against Idris Elba‘s Brixton Lore, a deranged cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist who wants to unleash the deadly Snowflake virus into the world.

The movie also welcomes a slew of new faces that help Hobbs and Shaw on their endeavors. Eliza Gonzalez plays Madame M, a high-profile thief and former lover of Shaw, while Cliff Curtis joins the group as Hobbs’ estranged brother (and computer genius) Jonah Hobbs. Helen Mirren reprises her role from the Fast franchise as “Queenie” Shaw, Hattie and Shaw’s mother.

Hobbs and Shaw’s mission is not an easy one, but with help from a few allies, they manage to work together and defeat Brixton. But the post-credits scene of the film teases a new threat when Hobbs learns from his partner Locke (Ryan Reynolds) that a different virus, much worse than the Snowflake virus, is out there. Sounds like a perfect premise for Hobbs & Shaw 2!

What’s In Store For ‘Hobbs & Shaw 2’

Little details are known about Hobbs & Shaw 2, but it’s likely the film will explore that cryptic post-credits scene from the first movie. Unfortunately, filming hasn’t even started yet on the sequel film — and that may be the case for a while. “Everybody’s really busy on that particular franchise. I mean, who’s busier than Dwayne Johnson?” producer Kelly McCormick told Collider in Feb. 2021. “And, he’s critical to the project. We’re just waiting to hear, to be honest. I think it’s something that would be awesome to continue, but I think everybody’s just been so busy working on projects in the COVID of it all, that we’re still waiting to hear… There’s a lot of excitement to try to make something.”

While start up on production may be some time out, Hiram, who is president at Seven Bucks Productions, which produced the first movie, did previously tease that “a great story” is in the works for Hobbs & Shaw 2. “We 100% want to do our part: continue to tell that story, ride with Hobbs,” he told ComicBook.com. “He’s always connected to those guys and the way those things intertwine, we’re gonna have to find out, but we’re full steam ahead on that, we’ve got a great story, a big fun story. I’m real excited where it’s going but we’ll continue to push along. We know fans wanted it, that first one, was received really well and so that’s what we needed to know, that the fans wanted more, so we’re going to deliver it.”

‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Cast & Crew

Fans have made it clear they want Dwayne back for Hobbs & Shaw 2 — and that’s exactly what they’re going to get. The wrestler-turned-actor confirmed in March 2020 he’ll be back for the sequel film in both his starring role as Hobbs and as a producer. No word yet on Jason coming back as Shaw, but it’s safe to stay he won’t be skipping out on round two. After all, the movies focus on Shaw too!

Also confirmed for Hobbs & Shaw 2 is the return of Chris Morgan, a screenwriter and producer on the first film. New characters are also reportedly said to be joining the sequel, though no casting news has been announced on that. So could that mean that the stars from the first film, sans Dwayne and Jason, aren’t returning? It’s entirely possible, though fans would admittedly love to see Vanessa back as Hattie and Idris back as Brixton.