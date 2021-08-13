Valkyrie becomes latest firm to file for Bitcoin futures ETF By BTC Peers

Valkyrie Digital Assets is the latest institution to submit an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval to launch a exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The alternative financial services firm is seeking to offer an indirect exposure of Bitcoin to its customers through futures contracts.

In a prospectus drafted to the SEC on Wednesday, the firm made known its intention to use exchanges registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to buy Bitcoin futures contracts. Purchases will be made by a Cayman Island-based subsidiary wholly owned by the fund. Valkyrie also noted that the ETF will be “as close to 100% of the net assets of the fund as possible.”

Valkyrie filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF under the Securities Act (1933) a few months ago. The new filing comes a week after SEC chairman Gary Gensler expressed interest in approving ETFs exposed to BTC futures contracts under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The filing makes Valkyrie the fourth asset manager to apply for a BTC ETF approval under the 1940 Company Act since Gensler’s speech, with ProShares, Invesco, and VanEckalready on board.

If the tweet is anything to go by, the asset managers will hopefully get a nod from the SEC as soon as November.

