Valero Energy to require new refinery workers be vaccinated -sources

HOUSTON — The second-largest U.S. oil refiner will require newly hired workers in Texas and Louisiana to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, six people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

As COVID-19 has spread in the U.S. South this summer, Valero and other U.S. refiners have required workers wear face masks where social distancing is not possible. Several also limited the number of staffers able to gather together at work.

New employees hired to Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, and Meraux, Louisiana, refineries were told this week they would have to get vaccinated, the people said.

Some of the new hires were scheduled to begin work within two weeks, the sources said, and will be placed on an at least six-month probationary period, a time they are considered at-will employees and can be dismissed without cause.

Other refiners that have resumed strict rules this month to prevent the spread of the virus include the nation’s largest refiner, Marathon Petroleum Corp, and Motiva Enterprises .

Chevron Corp this week postponed the full return of employees to company offices in California and Texas, joining companies like Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases related to the fast-spreading Delta variant. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Aurora Ellis)