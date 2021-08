Article content

British engineering firm Babcock

said on Friday it had agreed to sell its consultancy unit

Frazer-Nash for 293 million pounds ($404.5 million) in cash, as

part of its disposal program to sell some assets and shore up

its balance sheet.

($1 = 0.7244 pounds)

