UAW members set to vote by Nov. 12 on election rules -monitor

Article content WASHINGTON — United Auto Workers members are set to vote by Nov. 12 in a secret-ballot referendum to determine whether to change the union’s election method from the current delegate system to a direct election model. The referendum at the 400,000-member union is required as part of a U.S. Justice Department settlement announced in December into corruption allegations, which includes the oversight of an independent monitor. Neil Barofsky, a former federal prosecutor who was named an independent monitor to oversee the union for up to six years, disclosed the planned schedule Friday in a website posting, but said it could change.

Article content The UAW did not immediately comment. To date, 17 people have been convicted in a wide-ranging five-year probe conducted by federal prosecutors in Detroit, including two former UAW presidents, who have both been sentenced to prison terms. “The UAW failed to address the fraud, corruption, and illegality problem within its own ranks and necessitates injunctive relief to protect the honest membership of the organization,” the Justice Department said in December. Under a government consent decree, the UAW agreed to oversight by a monitor who has power to investigate, audit and review all aspects of the union other than collective bargaining agreements. Barofsky has the “duty to remove fraud, corruption, illegal behavior, dishonesty, and unethical practices from the UAW,” the monitor site says.