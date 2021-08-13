U.S. wheat rises to 8-1/2-year highs on world supply worries

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. wheat futures climbed to 8-1/2-year highs on Friday and European wheat futures extended gains, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world stockpiles in a U.S. government report fueled supply worries, analysts said. Soybean futures rose on fears of tightening global vegetable oil supplies, but corn futures ended mostly lower. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled up 8-3/4 cents at $7.62-1/4 per bushel, after reaching $7.74-3/4, the highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active CBOT wheat contract since February 2013.

Article content MGEX September spring wheat touched $9.53 a bushel, the highest spot price since November 2012. CBOT November soybeans settled up 24 cents at $13.65 a bushel, while benchmark December soyoil rose 1.70 cents, or 2.76%, to 63.28 cents per pound. December corn ended down 1/4 cent at $5.73 a bushel. Wheat extended advances a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed its forecast of global 2021-22 wheat production and ending stocks, citing poor weather in Russia, Canada and the United States. Adverse weather has also cut crop prospects in the European Union, contributing to a potentially “explosive” global supply outlook, analyst firm Strategie Grains said on Thursday. “There are a lot of worries about the French wheat harvest maybe pushing back barley shipments and wheat shipments, so we’ve got Paris wheat probably leading the U.S. markets higher,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.