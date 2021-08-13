U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15
© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.04% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.16%, and the index added 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.28% or 3.17 points to trade at 251.56 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.05% or 3.04 points to end at 292.85 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was up 1.00% or 1.79 points to 181.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.56% or 3.72 points to trade at 234.46 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 1.45% or 2.44 points to end at 166.08 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 1.12% or 1.81 points to 159.98.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.45% to 74.02, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.80% to settle at 110.55 and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 2.76% to close at 624.79.

The worst performers were APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.50% to 17.88 in late trade, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.70% to settle at 75.64 and HP Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.57% to 29.01 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Greenvision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:) which rose 59.34% to 12.97, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 43.42% to settle at 3.2700 and Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 35.89% to close at 17.190.

The worst performers were Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 57.03% to 2.110 in late trade, Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 33.73% to settle at 2.750 and Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.79% to 6.06 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1758 to 1472 and 150 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2444 fell and 1124 advanced, while 155 ended unchanged.

Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 7.45% or 5.13 to 74.02. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 1.05% or 3.04 to 292.85. Shares in Greenvision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 59.34% or 4.83 to 12.97. Shares in Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 33.73% or 1.400 to 2.750. Shares in Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 35.89% or 4.540 to 17.190.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.03% to 15.43 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.60% or 28.10 to $1779.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.74% or 1.20 to hit $67.89 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.70% or 1.21 to trade at $70.10 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.58% to 1.1796, while USD/JPY fell 0.72% to 109.58.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.56% at 92.517.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR