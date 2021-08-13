U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.04% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.16%, and the index added 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.28% or 3.17 points to trade at 251.56 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.05% or 3.04 points to end at 292.85 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was up 1.00% or 1.79 points to 181.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.56% or 3.72 points to trade at 234.46 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 1.45% or 2.44 points to end at 166.08 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 1.12% or 1.81 points to 159.98.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.45% to 74.02, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.80% to settle at 110.55 and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 2.76% to close at 624.79.

The worst performers were APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.50% to 17.88 in late trade, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.70% to settle at 75.64 and HP Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.57% to 29.01 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Greenvision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:) which rose 59.34% to 12.97, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 43.42% to settle at 3.2700 and Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 35.89% to close at 17.190.

The worst performers were Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 57.03% to 2.110 in late trade, Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 33.73% to settle at 2.750 and Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.79% to 6.06 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1758 to 1472 and 150 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2444 fell and 1124 advanced, while 155 ended unchanged.

Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 7.45% or 5.13 to 74.02. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 1.05% or 3.04 to 292.85. Shares in Greenvision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 59.34% or 4.83 to 12.97. Shares in Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 33.73% or 1.400 to 2.750. Shares in Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 35.89% or 4.540 to 17.190.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.03% to 15.43 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.60% or 28.10 to $1779.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.74% or 1.20 to hit $67.89 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.70% or 1.21 to trade at $70.10 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.58% to 1.1796, while USD/JPY fell 0.72% to 109.58.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.56% at 92.517.