U.S. private equity firm takes $3.5 bln bet on pets with Zooplus deal

Germany’s Zooplus has accepted a takeover offer worth around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, the pet supplies retailer said on Friday.

Both the management and supervisory boards welcome the takeover and intend to recommend shareholders accept it, the company said.

The offer, a premium of 40% to its Thursday closing price of 278 euros, is for a cash consideration of 390 euros per Zooplus share.

Zooplus, one of the largest online pet supplies retailers in Europe, has benefitted from higher online demand during the pandemic.

Hellman & Friedman has already acquired several stakes in German companies in the past, including Axel Springer and AutoScout24.

Zooplus said Hellman & Friedman had signed irrevocable tender commitments for around 17% of Zooplus’ share capital.

In case of a successful closing of the offer, Hellman & Friedman intends to delist Zooplus, the company said.

Zooplus shares were up 38% to 385 euros per share as of 0640 GMT in early Frankfurt trade, topping the German small-cap index.

($1 = 0.8521 euros)