U.S. military base in Washington on lockdown due to potential armed individual By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A military base in Washington, D.C., said it was on lockdown on Friday because there was a potentially armed person it described as a Black man with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag on the base.
“There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling,” the base said on its Facebook (NASDAQ:) page, urging anyone who saw the person to run or hide.
