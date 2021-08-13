U.S. dollar net longs rise to highest since early March 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net longs rose in the latest week to their highest level since early March last year, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net long dollar position climbed to $3.08 billion in the week ended Aug. 10, from net longs of $2.11 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning has been net long for four straight weeks.
