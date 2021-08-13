TSX edges higher on mining boost, tracks fourth straight week of gains

Article content

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday, lifted by mining shares, and was set to deliver its fourth straight weekly gain on the back of a strong batch of corporate earnings.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1% as gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,762.1 an ounce.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.3 points, or 0.05%, at 20,530.9.

* Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 0.1% in July from June, led mainly by higher prices for energy and petroleum products, and chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said.