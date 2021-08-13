The Graph Token Is on Ultra Bullish Mode By CoinQuora

The Graph Token Is on Ultra Bullish Mode



The fund-raise is to offer undercollateralized credit to Web 3 businesses.

The Graph token (GRT) is on ultra bullish mode, increasing by over 12.68% in the last 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap, GRT is trading at $0.932404 with a 24-hour trading volume of $480,198,054 at press time. The token has a circulating supply of 4,715,735,200 GRT coins and a maximum supply of 10,057,044,431 GRT coins.

Further, it is a decentralized open-source protocol deliberately for blockchain-related services in the crypto industry. GRT is the native token of the Graph ecosystem.

In addition, the price surge comes amid the recent rally that also sent other coins (altcoins) up. Graph saw its price soared from $0.677 last week to almost $1 dollar today. This means that the crypto surged by over 36% in 7 da…

