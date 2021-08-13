Thai baht gains among muted Asian currencies; S.Korea’s won slips

Thailand’s baht edged up among mostly

muted Asian currencies on Friday, after a short-lived retreat in

the dollar this week even as COVID-19 worries capped gains,

while South Korea’s won fell for a fifth straight session to hit

a 10-month low.

Most Asian currencies were set to end the week lower, with

South Korea’s won the top loser and on track to post

its worst weekly performance since March last year, while Thai

baht was an outlier, gaining more than half a percent.

The baht, trading after a public holiday on Thursday, added

0.6% to mark its best day since mid-April, as investors rushed

in after the U.S. dollar slipped on Wednesday following a tame

U.S. inflation reading.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of currencies, stood firm at 92.966 on Friday,

after sliding to 92.800 on Wednesday and providing a temporary

respite to Asia’s risk-sensitive markets.

“When the Thai market entered the holiday period on

Wednesday, lots of people were caught off guard from the falling

dollar, which moved against their short Thai baht positions,”

Poon Panichpibool, Markets Strategist at Krung Thai Bank said.

“It’s just a short-term break for the baht; still expect it

to weaken further due to the worsening COVID-19 situation https://tmsnrt.rs/2FkV6wq

in the country which could urge more selling of Thai assets

from foreign investors.”

In South Korea, the won declined more than half a

percent, down for a fifth consecutive day as the country battles

to contain the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of

the coronavirus.

The country also saw massive foreign outflows of 1,667.3

billion won ($1.43 billion) worth of shares on the main board on

Friday, further hurting the sentiment.

Malaysian equities slipped into negative territory,

paring earlier gains, as the central bank lowered its economic

growth forecast https://www.reuters.com/article/malaysia-economy-gdp/malaysias-economy-grows-more-quickly-than-expected-in-q2-c-bank-cuts-2021-view-idUSB8N2GW08A

for 2021 to between 3% and 4% from an earlier forecast of

between 6% and 7.5%.

The ringgit was largely unchanged despite Bank Negara

Malaysia flagging the likelihood of the currency being “exposed

to periods of heightened volatility” from global and domestic

economic recovery uncertainty.

Among equities, Thai benchmark index and India’s

Nifty 50 were the sole gainers, adding half a percent

each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 5.1 basis points

to 6.392%

** Thailand sees second day of record coronavirus cases

** Singapore’s Olam International considering

raising 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) via food ingredients

London IPO – sources

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0430 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCK STOCK

S S YTD

DAILY %

%

Japan -0.02 -6.49 0.06 2.14

China +0.02 +0.78 -0.25 1.23

India -0.02 -1.62 0.49 17.62

Indonesia -0.03 -2.39 -0.09 2.59

Malaysia -0.07 -5.05 -0.07 -7.76

Philippines -0.06 -4.78 -0.17 -8.32

S.Korea -0.61 -7.03 -1.35 10.15

Singapore -0.04 -2.73 -0.72 11.11

Taiwan -0.06 +2.32 -1.08 15.62

Thailand +0.21 -9.95 0.29 6.05

($1 = 0.7242 pounds)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani

Sarkar)

