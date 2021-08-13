Tesla’s Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday he hopes to make the first cars at Tesla’s “Gigafactory” in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards.
“We’re looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars maybe in October if we are fortunate,” Musk said on a visit to the plant with Armin Laschet, Germany’s conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.
