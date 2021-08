VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that the oxygen plant at Trail has been restarted following an improvement in air quality that had been affected by smoke from wildfires in southwestern British Columbia. Operations at the Trail metallurgical facility are ramping back up to full capacity. Read More