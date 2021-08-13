Tamar Braxton Is Preparing A Surprise For Fans – Check It Out Here

Tamar Braxton is working at a surprise these days and she made sure to let her fans know about this. Check out her post below.

‘Fun times working on something very special with the amazing @troytaylorttu ✨😇’ she captioned her post.

RELATED: David Adefeso Details His First Day In Israel And Tamar Braxton Shuts Breakup Rumors

Someone said: ‘Baby we need another calling all lovers,’ and a follower said: ‘Nice video and picture I love your hair Tay Tay 😍😍’

One other follwoer said: ‘You Want to work on something special work on your friend ship with loni love yall had a special bond now that you know the truth work it out much love queen from baltimore we love you.’

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Has Great News For Ladies Who Have Hair Growth Troubles – Check Out Her Message

A fan said: ‘@tamarbraxton and 👑 @troytaylorttu ~ I am so excited about this, darlingggs! I’ve been watching the artist development with 👑 @devonculture (the Cultivate – EP is magical, I bought it), so I know the ~*Tamartian*~ project will be epic! 🤩 I’m here for it! Let me know if you need art or inspiration! 😘’

A commenter posted this: ‘That means you in there singing!??!!?! 👀🙏🏾💕’ and a follower said: ‘Tamar is so gorgeous definitely one of my top 10 singers. I love your voice stay blessed always ❤️❤️’

Someone posted this: ‘Yasss hunni. Serving us the blessed and high favored look! You are looking young And pretty! ✨’ and a follower said: ‘Hi Tamar, you looked fine and was very beautiful before any changes, Respectfully!’

Tamar Braxton made an exciting announcement on her social media account. Check it out below.

‘Whew! 👀 The official Super Trailer for #BaddiesATL Reunion is here y’all!! When I tell y’all this reunion is giving drama, tea and everything in between chile! And of course, me and @theonlyjasonlee are here to get to the bottom of things!! You don’t want to miss this! 😩 Premiering on Sunday, August 15th. Subscribe to @thezeusnetwork to tune in.’ Tamar captioned her post.

Stay tuned for more news.