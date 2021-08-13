Taiwan expects fastest growth in a decade this year on export boom

Article content TAIPEI — Taiwan’s economy will grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021, the statistics office said on Friday, upgrading its outlook on a strong rebound in exports for the tech heavyweight island. The revision came as the statistics office bumped up its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island’s technology products buoyed by a work-and-study-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as workers and students rushed to buy smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise 5.88% this year, the fastest pace since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, and up from a growth forecast of 5.46% made in June. Giving its first forecast for 2022, the office said it saw GDP growth reaching a more modest 3.69% next year. "The distance business opportunities catalyzed by the epidemic have accelerated the digital transformation of global companies, and demand for technology products is strong," the statistics agency said. While it warned of uncertainty over virus variants, the future of monetary and fiscal policy globally amid growing inflation concerns and possible international carbon taxes, it saw a bullish outlook for Taiwan next year.