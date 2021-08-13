T.I. Shares A Message About Independent Thinkers And Truth Speakers

T.I. shared a video on his social media account and he also posted the following message. Check out the post that he dropped.

‘Y’all Pardon theseBig Facts wit my baby car seat in da back👑🪓🔜How many of ya favorites is an independent thinker and a truth speaker with NO corporate sponsor to shut him up,got da same circle Dey came in the door wit,ain’t ran off on nobody,ain’t stabbed nobody in they back,took care of Dey family,Still welcomed,Respected & celebrated in Dey hood,stayed solid,stood tall through ALL the buuullshit on his own2…even though he be there for errrbody else when they goin through it…. for double decades STILL 🆙 & STILL HAVIN IT‼️🗣KIIIIIIING BITCH‼️👑🪓🔜😈’ Tip said.

Someone posted this: ‘Tip know something we don’t I can’t wait to find out who he talking bout 😂’ and a fan said: ‘let me pray for you. Lord God, I’m asking that you would give my bro/sis strength & rest. The storm they’re currently going through is unbearable! The tears, the restless nights, the doubts have been to much. God I’m asking that you send peace, love and joy to them right now. It will get better. You’ve been through a lot and you survived it all. That anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts have to leave in Jesus name I pray! I pray that you would stop housing pain and you would allow GOD to free your !! Amen Add me please for uplifting videos. You need it 💙’

A fan said: ‘Continue to be blessed Love to you and your beautiful talented family,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Came Up & Stayed Down! That’s how Men with morals and G”s with standards are supposed to move 💯 #Salute.’

A follower posted this: ‘Smh I still remember when “I’m Serious” came out. Smh Beenie Man and him had a radio single. And now he a OG in the game. Where does the time go 🔥’

