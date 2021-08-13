Stocks Shake Off Sentiment Surprise to Push Higher: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.S. equities resumed their grind higher to record levels after briefly pausing when a report showed consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade. The dollar weakened and Treasury yields dropped.

The S&P 500 set another intraday record high, though the energy sector led decliners for a second day. The benchmark index has almost doubled since the pandemic lows reached in March 2020, with the energy sector the biggest gainer during that period. European stocks were headed for the longest winning streak since 1999.