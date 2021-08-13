Stocks Shake Off Sentiment Surprise to Push Higher: Markets Wrap

Article content
(Bloomberg) — U.S. equities resumed their grind higher to record levels after briefly pausing when a report showed consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade. The dollar weakened and Treasury yields dropped.
The S&P 500 set another intraday record high, though the energy sector led decliners for a second day. The benchmark index has almost doubled since the pandemic lows reached in March 2020, with the energy sector the biggest gainer during that period. European stocks were headed for the longest winning streak since 1999.
“The market’s pushing all of this bad news away,” said Matt Forester, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Advisors.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:24 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%The MSCI World index rose 0.2%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1787The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3845The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 109.89 per dollar
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 1.30%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.47%Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.57%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $69.17 a barrelGold futures rose 1.3% to $1,775.20 an ounce
