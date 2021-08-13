Sterling set for second week of decline against dollar

Article content

LONDON — Sterling dipped to two-week lows against the dollar on Friday, putting it on track for a second week of decline as investors looked for fresh catalysts after Britain’s growth figures for the second quarter came in as expected.

As of Aug 12, the pound is the third best-performing G10 currency, trailing the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

Recent moves have been attributed largely to shifts in risk sentiment and moves in the dollar, although sterling has outperformed as COVID-19 cases have fallen and high vaccination rates allowed the British government to lift most restrictions.