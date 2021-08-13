Sterling set for second week of decline against dollar

Recent moves have been attributed largely to shifts in risk sentiment and moves in the dollar, although sterling has outperformed as COVID-19 cases have fallen and high vaccination rates allowed the British government to lift most restrictions.

As of Aug 12, the pound is the third best-performing G10 currency, trailing the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

LONDON — Sterling steadied against the dollar on Friday as the greenback weakened following a weak reading of consumer sentiment, but the British currency was still on track for a second week of declines.

Thursday’s GDP figures, which came in line with expectations added to signs Britain’s economy is on a path to recovery. But with the data not materially disappointing to the downside or surprising to the upside, investors sold the news.

On Friday, sterling dipped to its lowest levels since July 27, down 0.15% against the dollar at 0838 GMT to $1.3790. By afternoon trade in London, it was 0.34% higher at $1.3857. That put it on track for a 0.1% decline on the week.

The recovery in the pound came as the dollar dipped following disappointing figures from the University of Michigan’s survey of consumer sentiment, said David Madden, markets analyst at Equiti Capital in London.

“The lows of today’s session were the lowest level in about 10 days. It’s probably quite lucky for the pound that the U.S. had disappointing numbers.”

Against the euro, it traded 0.2% lower at a week’s low of 85.12 pence. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Alexander Smith and David Gregorio)