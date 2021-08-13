Simplex, an EU-Licensed Financial Institution Partners With VeChain (VET) By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14
Simplex, an EU-Licensed Financial Institution Partners With VeChain (VET)
  • Simplex, has teamed up with VeChain (VET).
  • The partnership will allow users to buy, sell and trade VET for fiat and other crypto assets.

An EU-licensed financial institution, Simplex, has teamed up with VeChain (VET), a blockchain-powered supply chain platform and one of the largest cryptos by market cap.

The leading financial institution that provides seamless channels to convert over 50+ fiat currencies to 90+ cryptos has added VeChain to its list of supported crypto assets. This allows users to buy, sell and trade VET for fiat and other crypto assets.

According to the leading fiat-to-crypto onramp infrastructure platform Simplex, the partnership opens the crypto community to a global platform. Therefore, it enables users to buy VET using a wide range of payment methods through Simplex Banking. It includes Visa (NYSE:), MasterCard, Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay, SWIFT, and more.

As the industry leader, Simplex, empowers many partners to let people buy billions of dollars in cryptos. In addition, Simplex has established seamless fiat-to-crypto onramps. Moreover, it provides the crypto ecosystem with “power…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR