Simplex, an EU-Licensed Financial Institution Partners With VeChain (VET) By CoinQuora

Simplex, an EU-Licensed Financial Institution Partners With VeChain (VET)



An EU-licensed financial institution, Simplex, has teamed up with VeChain (VET), a blockchain-powered supply chain platform and one of the largest cryptos by market cap.

The leading financial institution that provides seamless channels to convert over 50+ fiat currencies to 90+ cryptos has added VeChain to its list of supported crypto assets. This allows users to buy, sell and trade VET for fiat and other crypto assets.

According to the leading fiat-to-crypto onramp infrastructure platform Simplex, the partnership opens the crypto community to a global platform. Therefore, it enables users to buy VET using a wide range of payment methods through Simplex Banking. It includes Visa (NYSE:), MasterCard, Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay, SWIFT, and more.

As the industry leader, Simplex, empowers many partners to let people buy billions of dollars in cryptos. In addition, Simplex has established seamless fiat-to-crypto onramps. Moreover, it provides the crypto ecosystem with “power…

